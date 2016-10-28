Almaty Arena should serve as venue for big events - Almaty mayor

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Almaty Arena should serve as a venue for large-scale events, mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek said at the meeting with Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov on Friday.

Utmost attention was paid to the preparations for the 2017 Winter Universiade which will be held in Almaty next year and the future of the sports facilities built ahead of the Universiade.



"The Almaty Arena should become a venue for large-scale events," mayor Baibek drew the analogy between the Almaty Arena and London O2 Arena, the Yankee Stadium in New York, and "Olympiysky" Sports Complex in Moscow. He added that the arena boasts state-of-the-art stage and sound equipment.



Baibek reminded that the arena had already hosted a number of events, including the gala concert on the occasion of the 1000th anniversary of Almaty city with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, MuzZone Music Awards and more.







This upcoming Saturday the Almaty Arena will host the showdown between Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam and Patrick Allotey from Ghana for the WBO InterContinental title. 10,500 tickets were sold for the event.



The elite round of the UEFA Futsal Cup, the national figure skating championship, concerts of Kazakh pop stars and other events are planned to be held at the Almaty Arena until yearend.



It should be noted that such mass sports events as the 2017 Winter Universiade are held within the framework of implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".



This event is aimed at the promotion of the idea of the universal labor society within the framework of implementation of the 88th step of the National Plan.



By participating in the 2017 Winter Universiade, Kazakhstani athletes will demonstrate great results and lift Kazakhstan to the next level in international sport.



Recall that the 2017 Winter Universiade will be held in Almaty city from January 29 until February 8, 2017. To date 58 athletes have confirmed their participation in the upcoming University Games.