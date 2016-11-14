Almaty Arena to host 8 big events until yearend - Baibek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Almaty Arena will host concerts of well-known Kazakhstani and foreign pop singers this year, Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek said at the session of the Kazakh Government on Monday.

"Presently we are promoting the new venues in Almaty city. For instance, residents and guests of Almaty city can come and have fun at the Almaty Arena skating rink. By the way, the Almaty Arena already hosted a number of events, such as celebration of the 1000th anniversary of Almaty city, the Muzzone Music Awards, Kanat Islam's title fight. Those were sold out events," mayor Baibek underscored.



In his words, the arena will host eight big events until yearend.



"Those are the UEFA futsal cup stage, the national figure skating championship, concerts of Filip Kirkorov and Kairat Nurtas and more," said Baibek adding that the events will allow to check whether the arena is ready to host the upcoming 2017 Winter Universiade.