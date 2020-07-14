EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:12, 14 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Almaty authorities resume disinfection of residential buildings

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty authorities have resumed disinfection of residential buildings, this was reported by «Khabar 24».

    The first stage of disinfection was completed in mid-June. Almaty authorities resumed disinfection of residential buildings in the connection with the spread of coronavirus infection.

    Playgrounds, entrance halls and areas around residential buildings will be treated with disinfectants belonging to the fourth class of low-hazard substances.

    According to Meirzhan Otynshiyev, deputy head of the Almaty Housing Policy Department, about 400 people are involved in disinfection works.


    Tags:
    Almaty Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!