Almaty authorities to boost event tourism

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chief of the Tourism and Foreign Relations Department of Almaty Timur Duissegaliyev has announced the key indicators of development of the city's tourist sector under the 86th Step of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan on implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a press conference held at the office of the Central Communications Service, Duissengaliyev said that Almaty should become a large international tourist centre for the entire Central Asian region as it is stated in the 2020 City Development Plan.

According to him, the city has a developed infrastructure, a plenty of expo centres, theaters, museums, restaurants and 137 hotels. Shymbulak Ski Resort, Medeu Skating Rink, Big Almaty Lake, Charyn Canyon, Kolsay Lakes, Altyn Emel National Park, Tamgaly Tas Petroglyphs, Turgen Ravine, Issyk Lake, Kayindy Lake etc. remain the most popular areas for the tourists.

As per the data provided by the Tourism Department, 761 tourists have visited Almaty this year, 300 of them are non-residents and 400 are residents. However, as Duissengaliyev says, these data cannot be deemed precise, there is no information about the number of tourists renting flats or staying by their friends. At least, 1.5mln people visited Almaty in fact, he adds.

Event tourism development is in spotlight of Almaty authorities, according to Timur Duissengaliyev.

The Tourism Department plans to organize an event called 25KZFEST aimed at showcasing the achievements of the city in 25 years. Last year, the city allocated 700mln tenge for its tourism sector. Duissengaliyev believes that in 2016 this amount will be 30%-40% higher.

"Many countries establish historical villages to attract more tourists. As for celebration of the 1000th anniversary of Almaty, we are going to reconstruct the dwellings of the Bronze Age, Saka period,to organize history lessons for children etc. Now we are compiling business plans and discussing financial issues. We want to create a city park in Nauryzbay district and Saka burial mounds in Alatau district, to let the tourists sink in atmosphere of that period, to let them learn how to make clay molds etc. Dead exhibits are now not interesting for the tourists any more. I believe, that the authorities of the city will allocate enough funds to implement these projects," he said.