    07:53, 20 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Almaty: Avalanches triggered for maintenance

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Authorities carried out artificial avalanche releases on Wednesday in the mountains of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the city’s emergency department, Kazselezashchita SI held preventive triggering of snow masses in the basin of the Kishi River, avalanche sites number 26B and 26G (Talgar Pass).

    As a result 15000 cubic meters of snow have been released.

    In general, there are more than 160 avalanche-hazardous areas in the Almaty region, 18 of which are most at risk. The most avalanche-hazardous areas are located in the gorges Ulken Almaty and Kishi Almaty.


