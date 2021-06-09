EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:26, 09 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Almaty awaits delivery of 36,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 36,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine are to be delivered to vaccination centers in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Almaty public healthcare department said in a statement that another batch of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine will be distributed among the vaccination centers.

    Currently there are over 10,000 doses of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine left at the vaccination centers in the city. These are available at healthcare facilities and shopping malls. If a certain vaccine is not available at one vaccination center, those inoculated will be sent to another one.

    The public healthcare department also revealed that 1,200-3,000 people a day get vaccinated in the city on average.

    Earlier it was reported that over 2,900 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty in the past day. In total, 321,500 people were inoculated in the city.


    Tags:
    Almaty COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Sputnik V
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!