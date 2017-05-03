Almaty-based subsidiary bank Sberbank of Russia announces changes to its Board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia based in Almaty has announced changes in its Board of Directors, Kazinform has learned from the KASE's press service.

According to the bank, Oleg Smirnov and Nikolay Astashkin stepped down from the Board of Directors.



Igor Kolomeiskiy, Vladimir Sitnov, Alexey Ashurkov and Pavel Barchugov became the new members of the Board.



The Board of Directors of Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia now consists of Grigory Anashkin, Alexey Ashurkov, Pavel Barchugov, Denis Zvyagintsev, Bakhytzhan Issengaliyev, Alexander Kamalov, Nataliya Lazareva, Igor Kolomeiskiy, Vladimir Sitnov and Kuanysh Tazabekov.



The bank's bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).