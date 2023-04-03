Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Acting Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Askhat Oralov attended a meeting of the culture ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member States. Joining the online meeting were also representatives of India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Russia, and Pakistan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Culture Ministry.

During the meeting, Oralov raised the issue of granting the city of Almaty a status of cultural and tourist capital of the SCO for 2023/24, which was backed by the delegates and SCO Secretariat Deputy Secretary General Janesh Kain.

Expressing his gratitude to Mr. Kain and those present for supporting the initiative, the acting Kazakh culture minister said that as of today the plan providing for 14 measures, including international tourist and cultural festivals and marathons in Almaty city has been developed.

«Kazakhstan’s SCO presidency will be followed by a rich cultural program. There is a positive dynamic in the development and strengthening of cooperation will all the SCO countries in every sphere, not excluding tourism. Almaty’s approval as the cultural and tourist capital will further improve the performance in tourism,» said Oralov.

The acting Kazakh culture and sport minister invited all those joined to visit Kazakhstan and get acquainted with both local sightseeings and the results of the work in culture.

Kazakhstan is to preside over the SCO in July 2023-July 2024.