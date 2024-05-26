Almaty bids farewell to famous academician Toregeldy Sharmanov

The farewell ceremony for the president of the Kazakh Academy of Nutrition (KAN) and a legend of world health care, academician Toregeldy Sharmanov, has commenced in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The funeral ceremony was held in the student theater of the Kazakh State Medical University named by S. D. Asfendiyarov. Approximately one thousand individuals attended the ceremony, including state and public figures, members of the government, the akim of the city, deputies, representatives of healthcare, the akimat, friends, relatives, colleagues, and others.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

A considerable number of individuals had already assembled at the theater half an hour prior to the commencement of the farewell ceremony. Several police officers were present to maintain order and ensure the safety of all.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

During his address, Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov read a letter of condolence from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In his letter, the Head of State noted that Toregeldy Sharmanovich was a unique individual who dedicated his life to the health of the nation, a man of high intelligence.

According to President Tokayev, Toregeldy Sharmanov dedicated his life to the advancement of domestic medicine and initiated numerous beneficial initiatives. Kazakhstan expanded the boundaries of nutritional science and established cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international organizations. He established his own educational institution and nurtured a remarkable generation. The legacy of Toregeldy Sharmanovich, who lived a life of respect and guidance, will forever be remembered by our people.

Additionally, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, sent a letter of condolences to the family and relatives of the academician. The reading was conducted by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

At the farewell ceremony, akim of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev also delivered a speech.

The renowned nutritionist will be laid to rest at Kensai Cemetery in Almaty.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

WHO Europe Regional Kluge also extended his heartfelt condolences on the occasion of passing of Dr. Toregeldy Sharmanov in a X post.