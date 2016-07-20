Almaty bids farewell to police officers killed in terrorist attack

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A memorial service to pay respect to police officers killed in shootout in Almaty city on July 18 is being held in the city at the moment.

Families, friends and colleagues of the victims - Ayan Galiyev and Gani Nurimanov - have gathered at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace.



One of Galiyev's colleagues police major Yessengeldy Utepbergenov told Kazinform correspondent that Ayan was a kindhearted man and a true professional. "He's forever in our hearts," he added.



Recall that three police officers were killed during the terrorist attack in Almaty city on July 18. One more police officer passed away at a hospital of sustained injuries the next day.









