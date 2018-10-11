Almaty bids last farewell to writer Sherkhan Murtaza

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A funeral service in memory of well-known Kazakh writer Sherkhan Murtaza has been held at the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater in Almaty city today, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani intellectual circles, mayor of Almaty city, Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly came to bid the last farewell to Sherkhan Murtaza.

"We came here to say goodbye to Sherkhan Murtaza. It is an irreparable loss. He was the spiritual mentor for many people," said Minister Mukhamediuly.







Recall that Sherkhan Murtaza passed away aged 86 on October 9.



Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family and loved ones of Sherkhan Murtaza on the occasion of his untimely passing.



