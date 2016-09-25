EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:52, 25 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Almaty Boxing Evening: Akhmedov knocked out Georgian boxer in 1st round

    None
    None
    ASTANA.KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Ali Akhmedov faced Georgian sportsman Mindia Nozadze on Saturday Boxing Evening in Almaty in 79kg weight division.

    Akhmedov knocked out his opponent 39 seconds into the first round and the fight finished.

    Earlier, Kazakhstani Berikbay Nurymbetov won over Ukrainian Valentin Kuts by judges' decision after six rounds. This was Nurymbetov's third win in professional boxing.

    Tags:
    Sport Almaty Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!