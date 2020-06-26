Almaty brings back weekend restrictions as response to virus spread

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On June 27-28, strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The measures come as a response to the epidemiological situation in the city. Indoor facilities, where the spread of the coronavirus infection is highly likely, namely large retail chains both food and non-food, closed markets, shopping and entertainment centers, catering facilities, fitness centers will be closed this weekend. Outdoor catering facilities will be allowed to operate upon condition of observing social distancing rules and sanitary and epidemiological requirements

Reopening will be allowed next Monday, June 29.

Notably, the public transport services will also be halted this weekend as part of the city's disinfection attempts.