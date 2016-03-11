Almaty budget for 2016 increased by KZT 80 bln

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 51th session of Almaty city's maslikhat has increased the budget for 2016.

Thus, the city's budget has been increased by 80 billion tenge. In addition, the national budget allocated additional 58 billion tenge. Moreover, 21 billion tenge was allocated for the development of the metropolis.

"These funds will be used for projects in the framework of the Universiade - 17.9 billion tenge, medical care and provision of medicines - 2.4 billion tenge, agribusiness and agricultural machinery - 4 billion tenge. In addition, the funds will be directed to ensure economic stability and compensate the loss of the local budget - 2.2 billion tenge and support SMEs - 438 million tenge", said the head of Economics and Budget Planning Administration Maksat Kikimov.

According to his words, the city plans to purchase 8 new ambulances which will require more than 1 billion tenge.

Mr. Kikimov added that more than 56 billion tenge will be allocated for the construction of affordable housing. In addition, the budget includes 15 projects related to the update of the city's landscape and infrastructure.