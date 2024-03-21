Almaty budget grows by 55% to reach KZT 287.5 bln, mayor

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Dossayev reported on the socioeconomic development of the city. Over the past two months of 2024, the city saw dynamic economic growth. Local budget revenues rose by 55% to 287.5 billion tenge, capital investments grew by 24.5% to reach 190 billion tenge.

He also reported the development of the President’s tasks to provide seismic security of Almaty. Technic seismic audit will be conducted at 13,200 facilities this year.

He added the Mass Alert system will be launched in pilot mode by June 1 this year to quickly inform people during emergencies.