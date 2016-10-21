Almaty celebrates 100 days until 2017 Universiade

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today, on October 21, Almaty celebrates 100 days until the 28th Winter Universiade. Over 1000 students gathered together in front of the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in order to be among the first to hear the main musical theme of the Universiade. During the event, Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek awarded local cultural figures with Universiade Ambassadors certificates.

100 days before the start of the international university games in Almaty the main musical theme of the Universiade was presented. It was composed by famous composer Islam Rakhimzhanov, three-time winner of the Golden Gramophone award and two-time winner of the television festival "Song of the year".



The musical composition was presented during the celebration of the 100 days until the Unviersiade and was performed by famous singers Nurlan Abduillin, Loren and the composer himself.



"The brightest events of the years 2016-2017, such as the 1000-year anniversary of Almaty and Universiade 2017, inspired me to create this composition. We are delighted to be the residents of our city. Such songs must be created, heard and inspire citizens to do good deeds that form our history, as a message for the future generation. This song is a song of memory, gratitude and love. We are happy with the fact we could make the song modern and timeless at the same time. It is a very sincere, pure and kind song. We believe that it will receive a positive respond among residents of Almaty", the author and composer noted.



The song includes parts of such national instruments as kobyz, dombra, kyl kobyz, saz syrnay and shan kobyz performed by the legendary musical group "The Magic of Nomads" consisting of Gaziz Gabdrakhimov and Zhalgabek Iles.



During the celebration of 100 days until the Universiade, cultural worker Kydyrali Bolmanov, winner of the international song contest "Turkvision" Zhanar Dugalova, famous singer, dancer and composer Ali Okapov and laureate of the international song contest "New Wave 2009" Nurzhan Kermenbayev were honored to become the official representatives of the Winter Universiade in Almaty.



Besides, during the event, the winners of the first day of the second stage of the Short Track Cup of Kazakhstan were awarded with certificates. The three-day competition is underway at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace these three and serves as a test event prior to the Universiade.



In conclusion, the 2017 Universiade volunteers, together with the mascot of the games, the young falcon "Sunkar" organized a flash mob.