Almaty celebrates 179th anniversary of great poet Abai

Flowers were laid to the monument of great Kazakh thinker and poet Abai to celebrate his 179th anniversary in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Deputy mayor of Almaty Azamat Kaldybekov, deputy chairman of the Writers’ Union of Kazakhstan Kassymkhan Begmanov, Majilis deputies, general consul of China in Almaty Jiang Wei, writers, scientists, public figures, students attended the ceremony.

As stated there, the birthday of great poet Abai Kunanbaiuly is a particular day for the whole country.

General consul of China in Almaty Jiang Wei noted Abai is known not only in Kazakhstan, but also worldwide. She reminded a monument honoring Abai was unveiled in Beijing.

Over 20 events will be held in Almaty to celebrate the Abai Day. The Abai Day is observed in Kazakhstan on August 10 according to the resolution of the Kazakh Government as of August 2020.