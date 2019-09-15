EN
    14:10, 15 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Almaty celebrates City Day

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty city celebrates today its City Day at the Park of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    Above 60 festive events are to be held around the city, including opening of the new facilities, cultural and sports events, exhibitions, and various festivals.

    The Alma Fest traditional apple festival is also underway at the Park. Besides, the city hosts the Alma Quest, the Festival of Kazakhstan’ Music and Almaty Film Festival.


