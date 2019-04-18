EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:27, 18 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Almaty celebrates Nauryz and Holi festivals

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The National Library of Kazakhstan held festive events dated to Nauryz and Holi festivals 2019.

    "Nauryz sounds almost similar in various languages and refers to the same meaning, the new day. Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, one of the brightest holidays, the festival of spring full of sunshine and blooming nature. Every year we try to celebrate two bright spring holidays at our library," deputy director of the Kazakh National Library Azhar Yussupova said.
    null

    Consul of the Representative Office of the Indian Embassy in Almaty Shri Martin Cyriac Clemense attended the event. He thanked for the bright celebrations of Holi in Kazakhstan and highlighted special relations between the two states. According to him, thanks to such events the friendship between the states would further strengthen.

    null

    Kazakh folk songs, Kazakh and Indian folk and classical dances were presented at the event.

    null null null null null null null null

    Tags:
    Almaty Culture Nauryz
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!