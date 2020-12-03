EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:56, 03 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Almaty channeled KZT 89 bln to fight coronavirus

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Almaty channeled KZT 89.4 bln to fight against coronavirus,» Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev told the Almaty Invest Forum.

    There were built infectious diseases hospitals in the city. The citywide laboratory network was centralized. The daily PCR testing capacity grew to 14,000, it may also grow up to 25,000. Besides, the city built 11 outpatient clinics, next year 11 more will be put into operation.

    The Mayor noted that the city entered the green zone according to the morning coronavirus data released by the Healthcare Ministry.


    Tags:
    Almaty Construction Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!