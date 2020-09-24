Almaty channels KZT 22.9 bln to fight COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis receive medical treatment for COVID-19 and pneumonia despite their insurance status. The medical insurance fund allotted KZT 159 bln for these purposes, including KZT 22.9 bln for Almaty city.

Besides, all medical workers engaged in epidemiological response were paid KZT 11.6 bln in Almaty in March-August that is 33,800 people. KZT 4.1 bln was allotted for medical services, KZT 471 mln for PCR testing. Since the pandemic outbreak in Kazakhstan the medical insurance fund channeled above KZT 73 bln for paying bonuses to medical workers.