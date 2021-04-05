Almaty chief medical officer calls for cutting back on gatherings ahead of Ramazan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Zhandarbek Bekshin, Chief Medical Officer of Almaty city, has called on the people of the city to cut back on gatherings ahead of Ramazan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Recalling that last year saw a spike in COVID-19 cases during Iftar, the Almaty chief medical officer called on the citizenry to cut back on gatherings, including home ones. He noted that home gatherings must include only members of one family as mass gatherings are not allowed.

He added that the religious facilities do not operate in the city.

Notably, the COVID-19 restrictions were eased in the city of Almaty on April 2, 2021, with the resumption of operation of trade and entertainment centers, markets, cafes, beauty salons, Shymbulak mountain resort as well as a number of other facilities.

The holy month of Ramadan begins on April 13, 2021.