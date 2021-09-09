EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:39, 09 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Almaty chief medical officer highlights less hospitalization rate among vaccinated citizens

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Almaty city since the start of the pandemic stands at 155,739, Zhandarbek Bekshin told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Thanks to the measures taken the COVID-19 situation in Almaty has stabilized. COVID-19 cases fell from 1,605 on August 25 to 976 on September 8.

    In his speech, Bekshin pointed out that the vaccines’ efficiency against the delta variant stands at over 80%. He went on to say that vaccinated Almaty citizens are 20 times less likely to be hospitalized.

    Notably, the city has reported 137.2 thousand cases of COVID-19 since the start of the year. 8,916 cases have been reported since the beginning of September.


    Tags:
    Almaty COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!