Almaty chief sanitary doctor suggests expanding express COVID-19 testing

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty city chief sanitary doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin adresisng the press conference of the regional communications centre noted that express COVID-19 testing would help detect virus sources and early curb its spread.

He said that express tests are highly efficient and low-cost, the regional communications centre’s press service reports.

Express testing for coronavirus antigens let detect early disease and reduce its severe consequences. Such tests are applied the worldwide. Express tests can diagnose COVID-19 in 15 minutes. The main task of express testing is to quickly detect COVID-19 sources and contain virus spread. Bekshin suggested new measures to increase express testing at home, pharmacies, polyclinics and emergency medical services for vulnerable groups of population, medical staff, etc. Antigen tests will help identify people with coronavirus among close contacts. Express testing will not only save budget funds but also reduce burden on health workers.