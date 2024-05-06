Almaty Circus artists propel to Britain’s Got Talent auditions round 2

Artists of the Kazakh State Circus Batyr Zhanuzak, Marlen Maratov and Zarina Digarbekova appeared on the popular Britain’s Got Talent TV Show, Kazinform News Agency cites the akimat’s press service.

The artists wowed the audience and jury by performing complicated tricks. They received a standing ovation from both the crowd and the panel including Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

The Kazakh artists will perform in the next round on May 17.