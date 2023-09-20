Almaty circus artists win silver at II International Festival

Artists of the Kazakh State Circus won the bronze medal at the II International Circus Festival "Without Borders" in Saint Petersburg staged between September 14 and 17, Kazinform learnt from the Almaty city akimat.

It brought together 200 artists from 16 states of the world.

The Hassak group of seven acrobats led by Adlet Tikanov showed the high class and unrivalled performance to take home bronze.

Earlier, the Hassak won the gold medal at the Echo of Asia international circus festival in Astana, and silver at the Almaty Circus Festival.