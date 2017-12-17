Almaty citizens pay tribute to victims of December 1986 events

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Citizens of Almaty paid tribute to the victims of the December 1986 events, Kazinform correspondent reports.





Near the Dawn of Independence Memorial in Zheltoksan Street, the Almaty citizens paid tribute to the victims of the events occurred in Almaty in December 1986. Flowers to the monument were laid by statesmen, including Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek, as well as participants of those events and members of youth organizations.





After the floral tributes, those present honored the memory of the victims by observing a moment of silence. A memorial prayer was recited, and then the Jeltoqsan participants went by buses for a memorial dinner.





Recall that in December 1986, Kazakh youth gathered to protest the decision to appoint Gennady Kolbin, a Kremlin stooge who used to be the First Secretary of the Ulyanovsk Regional Committee of the CPSU, as the Head of the Kazakh SSR. The appointment followed the resignation of Dinmukhamed Kunayev, who had headed Kazakhstan since the mid-1960s. After the suppression of the protests, hundreds of people were expelled from higher education institutions and dismissed from their jobs. The exact number of the Jeltoqsan participants subjected to the Soviet regime repressions is still unknown. According to various sources, 10 to 150 demonstrators were killed.





On December 12, 1991, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan issued the Decree on the rehabilitation of the citizens who were held to account for the participation in the December 1986 events.









