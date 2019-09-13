Almaty citizens to enjoy KHL matches

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – For the first time in its history the city of Almaty will host home games of HC Barys within the KHL regular season, Kazinform correspondent reports.

HC Barys will hold two matches at the multifunctional complex Almaty Arena. Thus, the first game will be carried out on Tuesday, September 17 against HC Spartak of Moscow, the second game will be held on Friday, September 20, against HC Tractor of Chelyabinsk (Russia).

Arnur Alsherov, Vice President of HC Barys, noted that to date 7 thousand tickets for the match against Spartak have already been sold.

In addition, the hockey club’s vice-president emphasized that this year Barys is celebrating its 20th anniversary since the club’s founding - November 26, 1999.