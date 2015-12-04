EN
    11:03, 04 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Almaty city clinical hospital gets false bomb threat call

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today at 9 am the service "102" received an anonym call about a bomb placed in the Clinical Hospital №7, located at the intersection of Raiymbek and Auezov streets, the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of the city said.

    Currently, representatives of operational services and emergency response are evacuating people from the building and inspecting the premises of the hospital. Operational units are establishing the identity of the caller. The bomb is not found yet.

