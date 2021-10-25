EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:40, 25 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Almaty city out of high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The city of Nur-Sultan, as well as Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 25, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    Almaty city, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. The city of Shymkent, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau regions remain in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.


