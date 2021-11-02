Almaty city posts over 140 fresh daily cases of COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 145 new cases of the COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 188 people have been discharged from and 81 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

923 citizens of Almaty are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 92 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 23 on artificial lung ventilation, 41 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 22 on high flow oxygen devices.

1,970 coronavirus patients, including 1,887 with mild and moderate symptoms and 83 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 1,296 and both jabs to 2,313 in the city.

A total of 996,486 people have so far been given one jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in the city. Almaty citizens received both jabs number 930,466.

120,544 people aged over 60 years old have been so far vaccinated in the city.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.