Almaty city prepares for potential 2nd wave of COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev spoke about the preparatory works ongoing in the city in case of the potential second wave of COVID-19 on Akimat Live aired on Almaty TV channel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As one of the measures to face the possible second wave of the COVID-19 infection the hospitals’ bed capacity is being expanded in the city. 32 hospitals with a total of 7,226 beds will operate in the city to face COVID-19 as new hospitals including an infectious diseases hospital on RB-90 for 500 beds as well as the second modular infectious diseases hospital for 300 beds are being commissioned. Moreover, two COVID-19 facilities for 215 beds each are to be opened at the expense of private funds.

There are 74 medical organizations operated by the public health office in the city, including 20 republican and 93 privately owned, employing over 38 thousand people.

As of August 1, 27 health organizations were engaged in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. A total of 4,035 medical workers worked at the infectious diseases hospitals at the time.

According to the mayor, the city’s multi-purpose hospitals have returned to their routine operation as the better epidemic situation has been observed. There are 93 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 in infectious diseases clinics of the city.