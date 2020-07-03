Almaty city received 12.2bn tenge to fight COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 8.9 billion tenge out of 12.2 billion tenge allocated to fight the coronavirus infection has been utilized in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of July 1, 2020 the city has received 11.4 billion tenge to battle the disease, of which 8.9 billion tenge or 86.8% has been utilized, Alfiya Rakisheva, deputy chairwoman of the Audit Commission, told a meeting of the Public Council on Friday.

The funds were spent to build a hospital, purchase personal protective gear, proceed with disinfection measures on public transport, porches, and in yards, as well as provide accommodation for those involved in carrying out epidemiological measures, public order and security.