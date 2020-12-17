Almaty city reports highest number of COVID-19 recoveries for 3rd straight day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 746 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, down 376 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of coronavirus2020.kz web portal.

Almaty city has reported 325 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past day. East Kazakhstan region has also added three-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries – 152.

89 patients have fully recoveries from COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 42 – in Nur-Sultan city, 34 - in Akmola region, 34 – in Atyrau region, 26 – in Mangistau region, 21 – in Karaganda region, 15 – in Zhambyl region, and 8 - in Kostanay region.

128,964 people in Kazakhstan have so far made full recoveries from COVID-19.