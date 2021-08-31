Almaty city reports over 1,300 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, Almaty city has posted 1,309 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 1,309 symptomatic and 68 asymptomatic ones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, the city’s hospitals have discharged 444 and admitted 378 people. COVID-19 treatment is being provided to 5,551 Almaty citizens, including 142 children. 462 people are in intensive care units, 69 are connected to lung ventilation, 197 on non-invasive lung ventilation, and 201 on high flow devices in Almaty city.

11,157 citizens of Almaty, 10,759 of whom have mild and moderate symptoms and 398 are with no symptoms, are under observation by mobile teams of primary health care and the telemedicine center.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 2,050 and both to 3,832 Almaty citizens in the past 24 hours.

In total, 867,263 people have so far been given at least one jab in the city. 724,837 have been fully vaccinated.

The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.