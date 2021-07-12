Almaty city runs out of HayatVax and CoronaVac vaccines

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has run out of HayatVax an CoronaVac vaccines, head of the public health department Nariman Tabynbayev said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the press briefing Tabynbayev noted that 585,116 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in the city since February 1. 9,418 people have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours. Presently there are 212 vaccination centers in the city.

«The city has enough doses of Sputnik V vaccine. Unfortunately, it has run out of HayatVax and CoronaVac vaccines,» he added.

He added that the city had detected 638 new COVID-19 cases in the past day.