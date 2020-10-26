Almaty city sees gradual rise in new daily COVID-19 cases
According to Zhandarbek Bekshin, head of the goods and services quality and safety control department, chief medical officer of Almaty, said that the COVID-19 situation in the city of Almaty is quite stable. However, he noted that there has been a gradual rise in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 now varies between 15-20 compared to 3-5 earlier in the month.
He said that the daily growth in new COVID-19 cases stands at 0.1%, reproduction number of R value – at 1.88, pointing to a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases.
Notably, since the onset of the pandemic Almaty city has reported a total of 14,622 COVID-19 cases, including 8,791 symptomatic and 5,871 asymptomatic ones. Since August 1, a total of 998 cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported in the city, with 3-6 new cases being reported each day.