Almaty city sees highest number of road accidents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 7.8 thousand road accidents since the beginning of 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

9.8 thousand people has suffered and 1.4 thousand died in road accidents in the country in the said period.

The top-three regions with the highest number of road accidents include Almaty city – 1.9 thousand road accidents (1,897 injured, and 51 killed), Almaty region – 793 (993 injured, 207 killed), and Zhambyl region 599 (929 injured, 123 killed). The Kazakh capital of Astana follows with a total of 494 road accidents, injuring 540 injured and killing 20.

The lowest numbers of road accidents were recorded in Atyrau region 174 road accidents (225 injured, 69 killed), Ulytau region 38 (41 injured, 20 killed), Baikonur three (three injured).

Earlier it was reported that the country sees the number of road accidents decline with a rise in the number of those injured.