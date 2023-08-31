EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:55, 31 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Almaty city sees highest number of road accidents

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 7.8 thousand road accidents since the beginning of 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    9.8 thousand people has suffered and 1.4 thousand died in road accidents in the country in the said period.

    The top-three regions with the highest number of road accidents include Almaty city – 1.9 thousand road accidents (1,897 injured, and 51 killed), Almaty region – 793 (993 injured, 207 killed), and Zhambyl region 599 (929 injured, 123 killed). The Kazakh capital of Astana follows with a total of 494 road accidents, injuring 540 injured and killing 20.

    The lowest numbers of road accidents were recorded in Atyrau region 174 road accidents (225 injured, 69 killed), Ulytau region 38 (41 injured, 20 killed), Baikonur three (three injured).

    Earlier it was reported that the country sees the number of road accidents decline with a rise in the number of those injured.


    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!