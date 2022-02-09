Almaty city to brace for heavy snow

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Bad weather conditions are predicted in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the weather forecast, snow is predicted to fall in the city of Almaty from today, January 9 till the morning of February 10. Temperature is set to stand at 0-2 degrees Celsius at daytime and 4-6 degrees Celsius at night. The city is also to see fog and ice-slick.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to keep precautions due to snowy road and icy pavement surfaces.

To clean snow the city deployed 624 units of equipment as well as 1,538 road workers.