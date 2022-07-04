Almaty city 'turns' yellow amid COVID-19 resurgence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 4, 2022, Almaty city has moved into in the «yellow zone» for the coronavirus spread, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, the city of Almaty is in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

The rest areas of Kazakhstan are placed in the «green zone».

Almaty city's chief medical officer Kassymkhan Alpysbaiuly signed a new order to curb the COVID-19 spread in the city.

The order requires the government bodies to conduct acitve information and explonatory work with the population on the importance of getting the vaccines and booster jabs in every six months, to make those not advised to get the vaccine, pregnant women, and those who came into contact with COVID-19 infected, switch to remote work.

The recommendation was made to wear masks in closed places of mass gatherings.

The order takes effect starting from July 7, 2022.



