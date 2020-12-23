EN
    11:05, 23 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Almaty city, West Kazakhstan region move to ‘yellow zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven regions in Kazakhstan are in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection as of December 23, Kazinform reports.

    Atyrau region is the only area which is in the ‘red zone’.

    The ‘yellow zone’ comprises the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Other regions are in the ‘green zone’.


