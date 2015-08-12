Almaty couple welcomes quadruplets

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In the perinatal center of Almaty city quadruplets were born - three girls and a boy, said the health department of the city.

It is worth noting that the happy parents Bayan and Kanat have three elder brothers. The newborns and their mother feel well. As Kazinform previously reported, July 21 in the center came into the world triplets. August 12 the triplets and quadruplets, as well as their mothers will be dismissed from the perinatal center. It is expected that the ceremony will be attended by Deputy Mayor Zauresh Amanzholova and head of the city health department Zhanat Kasimdzhanova.