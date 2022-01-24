EN
    Almaty COVID-19 situation worsening, sanitary doctor

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «The COVID-19 situation is worsening in Almaty,» chief state sanitary doctor Karlygash Abdizhabbarova said.

    She noted that the city remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. The growth rates increased from 0.97 to 1.24. since the pandemic outbreak there were recorded 205,000 COVID-19 cases, over 22,000 since the beginning of year, 1,953 cases over the past 24 hours.

    The sanitary doctor stressed that a sharp rebound in COVID-19 cases is associated with the Omicron strain circulation. It is expected to rise from 2,500 to 3,000 new cases a day by the end of month. Since the beginning of the month COVID-19 cases grew 16fold among those who recovered, 3.6 times among those vaccinated. She highlighted that it proves vaccine efficacy against the Omicron strain.

    The doctor noticed that herd immunity is till low though it grew as compared to the previous week to 62.4%.


