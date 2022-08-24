Almaty Days kick off in Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Baku has an opportunity to get acquainted with the cultural and mineral wealth of Almaty region under the Welcome to KZ information and tourist project, Kazinform reports.

The Welcome to KZ project is organized by the Discovery Almaty tourist operator with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan and is dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the nations.

The Welcome to KZ centre was unveiled in Baku and is open to all until August 31. It is located in the Kazakh yurt on the seaside boulevard in the capital city of Azerbaijan. The centre holds various exhibitions featuring tourist destinations of the regions of Kazakhstan, including Almaty region's sites of attraction, the Kyran hawking centre, Shymbulak ski resort, Esentai Mall, Baikonur Space Centre and Air Astana air carrier.