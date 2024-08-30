Almaty delegation leaves for World Nomad Games

Members of the Kazakhstan team from Almaty are set to leave for Astana to attend the V World Nomad Games. A theatricalized show was staged in the Abai Square in Almaty today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

The sports delegation consists of chief audaryspak coach Askhat Rysov, one of the founders of modern qazaq kuresi Yelemes Alimkhanov, 1st chairman of the Qazaq Kuresi Federation Yergali Mukhiddinov, Kyran Federation president Bagdat Muptekekyzy, togyzkumalak coach Alimzhan Kydyrbayev and others.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

On the opening day of the World Nomad Games, on September 8, a bright procession, consisting of batyrs with torsyks (Kazakh national utensils made of genuine leather) filled with sacred water, from each region of the country will march to the ceremony site.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

Besides, creative ensembles of the city are expected to take part in the Games cultural program.

Nine days are left until the start of the Games. Two athletes will represent the city of Almaty in the Games. They will compete in qazaq kuresi.

89 countries are expected to participate in the Games and neatly 100,000 tourists are projected to visit the Kazakh capital.

As reported earlier, tickets for the opening ceremony of the V World Nomad Games, slated for September 8-13 in Astana, are sold out.

Over 10 thousand tickets for the Games have already been sold.

“Tickets are currently available for purchase. The tickets for the V World Nomad Games opening ceremony are sold out and are no longer available for purchase. However, tickets for all other sporting events are still on sale. More than 10,000 tickets have been sold for the competitions. The most popular competitions are Zhamby Atu (horseback archery), Traditional Archery, Kokpar (goat pulling), and Baige,” Abylai Kondybayev, deputy chief of the Games organization directorate, said.

The V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held in Astana from September 8 to 14.

The total cash prize of the Games is 253 million tenge.