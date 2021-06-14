EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 14 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Almaty goes ‘green’, COVID-19 restrictions remain in place

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM As the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan reads, quarantine restrictions will be eased no earlier than 7 days after transition from the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ to ‘yellow’ or from the ‘yellow zone’ to the ‘green one’, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty reports.

    On June 12 the city of Almaty entered the ‘green zone’ as the morbidity rate decreased to 48.1 per 100,000 population. The city epidemiological situation stabilized due to the imposed quarantine restrictions and vaccination efforts. Though, strict ‘yellow zone’ regulations are to remain in effect until June 20. The corresponding decree on quarantine easing will be made by the city state sanitary officer when the incidence rate hits less than 50 per 100,000 population and COVID-19 susceptibility index drops to no less than 1.0.


    Tags:
    Almaty Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!