Almaty greets Kazakh Everest conquerors

Kazakh climbers Maksut Zhumayev, Anar Burasheva and Almir Kymbatbaiuly returned home after summiting the world's highest peak, Mount Everest (8,848 m), Kazinform News Agency reports.

Their goal was to fly the national flag of Kazakhstan on the top of the world.

Photo credit:Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

As earlier reported, on April 6, the Kazakh Everest Team began their journey to the planet’s highest peak – Mount Everest. The ascend is dedicated to the Great Patriotic War heroes – Sagadat Nurmagambetov, Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev and Aliya Moldagulova. The expedition is led by legendary climber Maksut Zhumayev, Major of the Mountain Training Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. The team consists of seven people including experienced climber and sky runner Anar Burasheva.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

Anar Burasheva‘s achievements include ascents to the local peaks of 1b, 2a and 2b category, mounts Talgar, Mont Blanc and Kilimanjaro. She holds a number of awards from 42km Thian Shan Trail, 35km Tengri Ultra race, Almaty Semi-Marathon, 42km Irbis race, 30km Red Planet Race, 42km Almaty Marathon, and 60km Madeira Island Ultra Trail.

Due to extreme weather conditions, like snowstorm at an altitude of more than 8,000 meters, most of the expeditions turned back. Five countries’ alpinists only managed to reach Everest. Among them are our Kazakhstanis Anar Burasheva, first Kazakh woman who ascended the highest peak of the Earth, and merited Kazakh climber Maksut Zhumayev, who conquered Everest for the third time, the press service of the expedition said.

The Kazakh Defence Ministry expressed gratitude to the climbers for their heroism and courage.