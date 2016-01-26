18:25, 26 January 2016 | GMT +6
Almaty gross regional product hit KZT 8.5 trln in 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Gross Regional Product (GRP) of Almaty city amounted to more than 8.5 trillion tenge in 2015, mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek has said today at a briefing in the CCS.
"The Gross regional product of Almaty first exceeded 8.5 trillion tenge at the end of 2015. This is a growth of more than 2.5 times," he said.
According to the mayor, Almaty is the largest city of the country, forming 20% of the GDP and gives 31% of state tax revenues.
The mayor also noted the importance of stimulation of consumer demand, trade and enterprise support amid current conditions.
Source: primeminister.kz