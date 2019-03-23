Almaty hails Dombra Party

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Dombra Part was held in Almaty as part of the Nayruz festive events.



The novice dombra players were competing to show their skills. The students of Alkissa studio played 16 Kazakh kyuis.



According to the studio director, last year the Alkissa studio dombra players won a grand-prix at the international competition in Turkey. The day before they participated in the contest in Almaty to win its grand-prix. As a result, they will visit Italy in the summer.