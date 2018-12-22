EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:48, 22 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Almaty hails Winter Family Party

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM On the New Year's eve Almaty is hosting today the Winter Family Party.

    It is organized by the Almaty city administration. The two-day event invites to enjoy skating, exhibition galas of figure skaters and the concert of Kazakhstan's artists, theatrical performances and to attend Zumba marathon. Children are expected to have a chance to attend master classes, take part in games, contests and quests.

    For details visit http://winterfamilyparty.kz.

    Tags:
    Social support Almaty Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!